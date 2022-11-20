Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side

article

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month.

Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.

The offender approached a passenger, took the victim's cell phone and fled from the bus.

When the victim chased the offender off the bus, the offender punched the victim in the face, police say.

The suspect is Black, 5'11-6', 170 lbs., wearing a black colored jacket, with white striped shoulders and the wording "Don’t be a Menace" on the front chest and back with light colored jeans.

Contact Chicago Mass Transit Detectives with information on this individual.