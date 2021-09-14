Police seek man wanted for luring in the Loop

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for luring a boy Monday in the Loop.

A boy was waiting at a bus stop around 3:45 p.m. at 2 W. Adams St. when a man touched him inappropriately, police said.

The boy said the man asked him "Do you want to come with me?" before touching his arms, legs and groin area, police said.

The boy was able to push the man away before getting on the bus, police said.

The offender is described as a Latino man in his 40's. He is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with acne on his face and black hair.

He was wearing a navy blue shirt with an orange image.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.