Police seek man who tried to kidnap 10-year-old girl in Grand Crossing

Chicago police are trying to find a man tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl last week in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The man approached the girl in an alley around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street and grabbed her by the arm before she was able to break free and escape, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspect fled the scene the on foot, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked contact Chicago police at (312) 747-8380.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

There have been a handful of attempted kidnapping and abductions in Chicago in the past few weeks, two of which have happened in the West Loop.

A woman was almost kidnapped in broad daylight in the West Loop neighborhood on Sunday in an attack that was partially caught on camera.