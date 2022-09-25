Chicago police say woman was almost kidnapped in West Loop neighborhood

Chicago police said a woman was almost kidnapped in broad daylight in the West Loop neighborhood on Sunday.

The incident happened on South Sangamon near West Adams at 8:45 a.m.

Police said the woman, 45, was walking when a van stopped near her. The suspect got out and grabbed her. He tried to pull her towards the van, but she was able to get away.

No one is in custody.