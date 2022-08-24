Group of 4 attempted to force woman into vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side: police

A group of unknown offenders attempted to force a 30-year-old woman into a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning.

Around 7:26 a.m., police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street in the West Loop when a vehicle approached her and a person got out of the vehicle.

The person then grabbed the victim's shoulder and attempted to "guide her toward the unknown vehicle," which had three other individuals sitting inside it, police said.

A witness to the incident confronted the offender and the vehicle then fled northbound on Sangamon Street.

Nobody is reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.