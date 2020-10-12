Police seek suspect for spitting on Blue Line passengers in Irving Park

article

Chicago police are asking the community for help in identifying a man suspected of spitting on CTA passengers on a Blue Line train in Irving Park.

About 9:56 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Oct. 6, the man allegedly approached female passengers who were sitting on the train in the 4100 block of West Irving Park Road and spit in their faces, Chicago police said.

The suspect was described as between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the front, dark jeans and blue and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 773-664-4880.