Police seek suspect wanted in shooting, robbery on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying someone who shot and robbed a person earlier this month on the city's West Side.

The suspect got into an argument with someone who was riding a bike on Aug. 3 when he shot the victim in the 5700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspect then stole the victim's bike and fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.