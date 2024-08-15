Police seek suspect wanted in shooting, robbery on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying someone who shot and robbed a person earlier this month on the city's West Side.
The suspect got into an argument with someone who was riding a bike on Aug. 3 when he shot the victim in the 5700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to a CPD community alert.
The suspect then stole the victim's bike and fled the scene.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.