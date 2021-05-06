Police seek man who sexually assaulted girl in South Lawndale

Police are looking to identify a suspect who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in South Lawndale on Tuesday.

The attack happened about 5 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 26th Street, Chicago police said.

The man approached the girl and asked for help before sexually assaulting her and fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

He is described as being a Hispanic man around 28 years old, standing at 5-foot-5 with a thin build and medium complexion.

He was last seen with his black hair pulled to the side, wearing a blue or black hoodie with a dark hat.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.