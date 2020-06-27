Police seek suspects in fatal Parkway Gardens shooting

article

Police released images Friday of three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Parkway Gardens last week on the South Side.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire just after midnight June 19 in the 6300 block of South King Drive and found a 23-year-old man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Armond Procter of Gresham, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The suspects were seen running towards a vehicle which was waiting near the scene of the shooting, police said. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on 63rd Street from Calumet Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.