Police seek SUV that hit, seriously injured pedestrian in Chatham

Police are searching for an SUV that hit a pedestrian and fled the scene last month in Chatham on the South Side.

The red SUV struck a 33-year-old man on April 17 in the 7500 block of South State Street and fled west on 75th Street, according to Chicago police.

The man was seriously injured in the crash, police said.

Police on Friday released photos of the wanted SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.