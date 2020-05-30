Police seek vehicle in connection with South Side shooting of 5-year-old girl

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a vehicle possibly connected to a drive-by shooting Tuesday in Wentworth Gardens that wounded a 5-year-old girl and two teen boys in the South Side neighborhood.

About 10:40 p.m. Tuesday the boys, 15 and 16, were walking with a group on West Pershing Road near Wells when someone inside a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old was struck in the face and the 16-year-old was struck three times in the leg, police said. A 5-year-old girl who was standing in front of a nearby home with her relatives was also struck in the leg.

The alleged shooters were seen driving a 2017 black Lincoln MKZ with an Illinois license plate of BH33836, police said Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.