Police seeking man wanted for battery on the Northwest Side

Chicago police are seeking a man wanted for battery on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, women were approached from behind by a male who grabbed their buttocks, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The incidents happened March 19:

About 8:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Montrose Avenue;

About 9:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Albany Avenue; and

About 6:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Argyle Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.