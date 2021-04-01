Expand / Collapse search

Police seeking man wanted for battery on the Northwest Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking a man wanted for battery on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, women were approached from behind by a male who grabbed their buttocks, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The incidents happened March 19:

  • About 8:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Montrose Avenue;
  • About 9:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Albany Avenue; and
  • About 6:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Argyle Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.