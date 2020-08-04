Police seeking man wanted for vehicle theft on the Near North Side
article
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify a man wanted for a vehicle theft in July on the Near North Side.
The theft happened July 11 in the first block of West Oak Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
Police describe the man as having a short beard, black hair, a tattoo on his left forearm, and was wearing a white hard hat, a yellow traffic vest and a purple shirt, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-742-7456.
Chicago police are seeking a man wanted for a vehicle theft July 11, 2020, on the Near North Side.