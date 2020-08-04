Police seeking man wanted for vehicle theft on the Near North Side

article

Chicago police are seeking to identify a man wanted for a vehicle theft in July on the Near North Side.

The theft happened July 11 in the first block of West Oak Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Police describe the man as having a short beard, black hair, a tattoo on his left forearm, and was wearing a white hard hat, a yellow traffic vest and a purple shirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-742-7456.