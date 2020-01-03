Police seeking suspects in South Loop Red Line robbery

Police are looking to identify a group of people wanted in connection with a robbery on a Red Line train Sunday in the South Loop.

The suspects allegedly beat and robbed someone about 6:40 p.m. Dec. 29 on a train at the Roosevelt station, Chicago police said.

Four females and two males are wanted in connection with the attack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Images of people suspected of committing a robbery Dec. 29, 2019, on a Red Line train at the Roosevelt CTA station. | Chicago police