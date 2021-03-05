Police share video of 8 wanted in downtown summer looting

Chicago police on Friday released video of eight people wanted for stealing from a Loop business during widespread looting last summer.

Video shows the suspects stealing from a business on May 30 in the 200 block of West Huron Street, according to Chicago police.

Looting hit downtown Chicago and the suburbs last summer as civil unrest turned violent in some areas following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.