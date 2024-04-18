Police swarm Lemont hotel after woman found fatally shot

Officers are swarming a hotel in Lemont after a woman was found shot and killed in a room.

Lemont police say they were called just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the D-Lux Budget Inn, located in the 12200 block of Archer Avenue.

A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Her identity has not been released.

Details on what happened are limited and no arrests have been made, but officers have identified a person of interest.

There is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.