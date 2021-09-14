Police warn Bucktown residents of armed robberies, carjackings

Police are warning Bucktown residents of a recent string of armed robberies and carjackings.

In each of the cases, multiple people exit a maroon-colored SUV and approach victims who are sitting in their car, police said in the alert.

The robbers display a black handgun and order victims out of their vehicles while demanding PIN codes for debit cards and cellphones, police said.

The incidents happened at:

About 8:03 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North Honore Street

About 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Wabansia Avenue.

About 8:57 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of West Moffat Street.

About 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of West Le Moyne Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.