Police warn Englewood residents about armed robberies

Police are warning Englewood residents about three armed robberies last month in the South Side neighborhood.

In each incident, two or three men approached someone on the street, threatened them with a gun and took their property or vehicle, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 2:10 a.m. April 9 in the 7400 block of South Halsted Street;

Between 4 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. April 24 in the 6900 block of South Halsted Street; and

About 7:45 p.m. April 28 in the 7400 block of South Halsted Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-7470-8382.