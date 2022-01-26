Police warn of armed carjackings in Parkway Gardens, Park Manor

Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of armed carjackings in the Parkway Gardens and Park Manor neighborhoods on the South Side.

Three people have been carjacked at gunpoint over a span of five days in the two neighborhoods, police said.

In each incident, one or two men wearing black face masks approach a person who is inside or right outside their vehicle before displaying a gun and demanding the victim's car keys, according to a CPD community alert.

The carjacker then gets in the victim's vehicle and drives away from the scene, police said.

The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

At 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the 6600 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

At 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 6300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

At 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the 7200 block of South Calumet Avenue

Anyone with information on these carjackings is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.