Police warn of Near North Side burglaries

By Fredlyn Pierre Louis
Published 
Near North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses of a recent increase in burglaries on the Near North Side.

According to Chicago police, the suspects entered retail stores, took purses on display tables and then fled the store to a vehicle.

The incidents happened:

  • In the afternoon on June 8, in the 100 block of East Delaware;
  • In the afternoon on June 13, in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue;
  • In the afternoon on July 10, in the 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Three at (312)-744-8263.