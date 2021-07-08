Police warn of Near North Side burglaries

Chicago police are warning businesses of a recent increase in burglaries on the Near North Side.

According to Chicago police, the suspects entered retail stores, took purses on display tables and then fled the store to a vehicle.

The incidents happened:

In the afternoon on June 8, in the 100 block of East Delaware;

In the afternoon on June 13, in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue;

In the afternoon on July 10, in the 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Three at (312)-744-8263.