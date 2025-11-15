Police warn of smash-and-grab burglaries in Garfield Park, Humboldt Park

The Brief Chicago police issued a warning after burglars rammed stolen cars into retail stores in Garfield Park and Humboldt Park to steal clothing and shoes before fleeing. The suspects are described as Black male teens, ages 15–19, weighing 110–150 lbs., and wearing all black clothing with black masks. The incidents occurred on Nov. 9 in the 4000 block of W. Madison St. and Nov. 10 in the 800 block of N. Kedzie Ave.; police urge the public not to intervene and to report tips to Area Four Detectives or CPDTIP.com.



Chicago police are warning of recent burglaries of retail establishments in the Garfield Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

What we know:

In the incidents, suspects drove a stolen car through a closed door to gain access to the establishment. Then, the offenders took clothing and shoes before fleeing the scene in the stolen car.

The offenders are described as Black teens, approximately 15–19 years-old, 110-150 lbs., wearing all black clothing with black masks.

Dates and locations:

4000 block of W. Madison St. on Nov. 9 at 4:48 a.m. (Garfield Park)

800 block of N. Kedzie Ave. on Nov. 10 at 4:00 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

What you can do:

Police recommend never to confront or pursue a fleeing assailant. The public are reminded to call 911 and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-4-026.