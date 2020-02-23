Police warn Ukrainian Village residents about apartment burglaries

Police are warning Ukrainian Village residents about two apartment burglaries that happened this month.

In both cases, someone took apart the door’s deadbolt and stole electronics, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

Between 5:40 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2000 block of West Augusta Boulevard and

Between 5:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of North Oakley Boulevard.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.