Pope Leo XIV calls for peace between Iran and Israel

The Brief Pope Leo XIV is urging Israel and Iran to be responsible and act reasonably, following that exchange of attacks that has killed dozens and injured hundreds. The pope's plea marks one of his strongest appeals for peace since taking over the position in May. He also appealed to the two countries to pursue dialogue, saying he has watched the attacks unfold with "great concern."



Pope Leo XIV is urging Israel and Iran to be responsible and act reasonably, following that exchange of attacks that has killed dozens and injured hundreds.

What we know:

The pope's plea marks one of his strongest appeals for peace since taking over the position in May.

He also appealed to the two countries to pursue dialogue, saying he has watched the attacks unfold with "great concern."

"In such a delicate moment, I strongly wish to renew an appeal to responsibility and to reason," said the pope to an audience at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday.

"The commitment to building a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through respectful encounters and sincere dialogue to build a lasting peace, founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good," he said.

"No one should ever threaten the existence of another," said Leo. "It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all."

The backstory:

Iran retaliated late Friday against Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites, unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel and raising concerns about an all-out war between the countries.

Explosions flared in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook the buildings below. IRNA said the Iranian military had dubbed its operation "Severe Punishment."