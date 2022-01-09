Popular Wheeling restaurant Bob Chinn's Crab House closing temporarily due to vaccine mandate

article

Popular Wheeling restaurant Bob Chinn's is shutting down for a month because of Cook County's COVID-19 vaccination card mandate.

In a statement on the restaurant's website, the owners said that due to "unforeseen business circumstances brought about by the new Cook Country COVID-19 vaccination card mandate, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors."

The closure started Sunday, Jan. 9 and will continue until Monday, Feb. 9.

Cook County's vaccine mandate requires restaurants, bars, fitness clubs and other businesses to confirm that customers are vaccinated. Only people under the age of 5 and people quickly picking up takeout are exempt.

The statement from Chinn's continued: "We plan to take this opportunity to reset the restaurant, continue our building updates and give our team some much needed rest and recuperation after an incredibly busy holiday season. COVID has affected us in many ways, but the health and safety of our team members and guests is and always will be paramount."

Chinn's opened in 1982.

