Portable sinks being placed around Atlanta so homeless can wash hands

Love Sinks In is a two-week old effort aimed at getting portable washing stations in areas frequented by people who are homeless. The idea is to provide a resource to help them fight the coronavirus by cleaning their hands.

"You will find stations underneath bridges, near tents," says Terence Lester, Executive Director of Love Beyond Walls. "You'll find tents in some parks where there are high traffic areas of people experiencing homelessness."

Love Beyond Walls started the campaign with 15 washing stations. There are now more than 30. Lester says additional units will be added in the coming weeks.

"Our entire goal for this campaign is to basically to install as many portable sinks as we possibly can over the next two to three months," said Lester.

Learn more about Love Sinks In, the non-profit and how you can support it by visiting lovebeyondwalls.org.

