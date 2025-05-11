Home explosion in suburban Chicago leaves man critically injured

The Brief A man was critically injured in a home explosion Sunday in unincorporated Cary. Fire crews found extensive damage to the home, which was later declared a total loss. The cause is under investigation, with natural gas believed to be a possible factor.



One person was critically injured in a home explosion in unincorporated Cary Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Emergency crews were called around 1:32 p.m. to the 6700 block of Pheasant Trail, where they found a small single-family home showing signs of an explosion. Doors and windows had been blown off the front and back of the house, and smoke was coming from several areas, according to a statement from the Cary Fire Protection District.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Cary Fire Protection District)

A man, identified as the only person inside the home, was found on the ground outside with significant burn injuries. A medical helicopter was requested, but none were available in the region. He was transported in critical condition by ambulance to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. No additional victims were found inside.

The fire was under control shortly after 2 p.m., but crews remained on scene for extensive work due to heavy fire damage. The home and everything inside were considered a total loss. Nearby houses were not damaged.

Video provided to FOX 32 captured a loud bang and debris flying into the street shortly after the explosion. Another video showed a Nicor truck and multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

The public was asked to stay away while crews responded.

"We’re asking the public to avoid the area so our crews can operate safely and without obstruction," the post said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation. Officials say natural gas may have been involved, and the Cary Fire Protection District is working alongside the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office and Nicor to determine what happened.

What's next:

Investigators continue working to determine what triggered the explosion. No further details have been released at this time.