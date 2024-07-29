Possible VP choice Pritzker expresses unwavering support for Harris — here's what he said

With less than 100 days remaining until the presidential election, former President Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, criticizing her record and rallying his supporters.

"Let's review Kamala's insanely liberal record. As a senator, she was ranked the number one most radical left Democrat in the entire Senate," Trump said during a recent campaign event.

In response, Harris emphasized the strength of her campaign. "This is a people-powered campaign, and we have momentum," she stated.

The race remains extremely close, with a new Fox News poll showing several critical states within the margin of error. However, Harris has yet to announce her running mate, adding an element of uncertainty to her campaign.

Several potential vice-presidential candidates have been rallying for Harris in recent days. Among them is Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who is rumored to be a contender. Pritzker expressed his unwavering support for Harris.

"I've had many conversations and continue to, as I have for weeks and weeks and weeks, when Joe Biden was going to be our nominee and now with Kamala Harris as our likely nominee. I talk to the campaign regularly because I want to do everything I can to make sure that Kamala Harris wins and that Donald Trump does not," Pritzker said.

Harris is expected to announce her running mate by August 7, a decision eagerly anticipated by her supporters and political analysts alike. As the election approaches, both campaigns are ramping up efforts to secure votes in key battleground states.