Powerball jackpot grows to $321 million

No one has won the big Powerball prize, so the estimated jackpot now grows to $321 million.

The next drawing will be Saturday at 9:59 p.m. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Illinois lottery.

The winnning numbers from Wednesday's Powerball drawing were 39, 41, 53, 55, and 68, and the Powerball number was 19.

If a there is a winner in Saturday night's drawing, that person will have the option of accepting $218.7 million in cash.

Illinois players won more than $304,000 in Wednesday's drawing, ranging from $4 to $100,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.