New legislation aims to protect Illinois hotel workers from abusive customers

Hotel employees from across the country say they have been victims of verbal abuse since the start of the pandemic and are concerned for their safety.

There is also concern about the amount of money collected for short-term rentals.

The president of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association was in Springfield Tuesday morning announcing proposals to address these issues.

"We've proposed legislation which would allow hotels to refuse service or remove customers who are verbally abusive toward our hotel employees," said Michael Jacobson, President and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association. "The second bill we are seeking is legislation which would level the playing field with short-term rental companies by requiring rental properties to collect hotel taxes and in turn generate additional revenue for the state."

The association says it is hopeful that the legislation will pass.