'Print nightmare': Microsoft warns PC users to update devices immediately due to security flaw

Microsoft is issuing a warning to its PC users, saying they need to update their devices immediately.

Microsoft is warning hackers could create an entirely new account on your computer because of a security flaw.

It can also look at your data and even delete information on your PC.

The flaw is known as "print nightmare."

Hackers can get access to your computer through your printer.

Unfortunately, the cybersecurity company that found the flaw accidentally posted publicly step-by-step how it could be done.

The company did delete it, but people got ahold of it before it was taken down.

Microsoft is now warning everyone to update their computers right now.