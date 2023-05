A convenience store in Printer's Row was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

A 35-year-old man was working the register of the store around 9 p.m. in the 600 block of South Dearborn Street when a gunman approached the counter and demanded money, police said.

The victim complied and the gunman ran away from the scene, police said.

No one was injured.

Area Three detectives are investigating.