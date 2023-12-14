Priscilla Presley talks about dating Elvis as a teen, reflects on Graceland holiday memories

Priscilla Presley stopped by FOX 32 on Thursday to react to the new movie based on her life, detail her early courtship with Elvis and reflect on warm memories at Graceland.

The new film, "Priscilla," hit theaters on Oct. 27 and was directed by Academy Award-winning director Sofia Coppola. The movie was based on a book Priscilla wrote in 1985, "Elvis and Me."

Priscilla said she always gets nervous whenever there is a portrayal of Elvis and their relationship. The latest movie was no different.

"You're nervous," Priscilla said. "You know, this is your life, but I was happy with it. I thought [Coppola] did a great job and especially the actress [Cailee Spaeny] was unbelievable. She honestly got me down to a T. I did have a couple of meetings with her and she said, 'Is there anything that you can tell me that I can go by?' and I said, 'Yes, just be sensitive, please.'"

Priscilla was 14 years old when she first met 24-year-old Elvis in Germany. Initially, neither of her parents approved of them.

"My relationship with Elvis, you know, people go, 'Oh my god, how could this happen?' It was not a sexual relationship, being 14 years old. What I think really attracted him to me was the fact that, and I've gone over this many times, 'Why me? Why me?' was because I was like the listener. He poured his heart out to me in Germany. He was very, very lonely."

Elvis' larger-than-life persona took on a different form in private, according to Priscilla.

"People wouldn’t believe that he was nervous when he would do a show like in Vegas," Priscilla said. "Every show that he came out was, ‘How was I? Was I okay? Did it come out?'" …. He was insecure and wanted to make sure that he was okay, which is hard to believe."

Priscilla said Christmas had a special place in Elvis' heart.

"Yes, that was his special time," she said. "He loved all the decorations. I would do the tree, I would put all the lightbulbs on the tree and the lights, and he would take the tinfoil and stand in the back where the dining room table is and curl it all up, squish it together and throw it. And I go, 'No, that's not how you put tinsel on and so I would take it and put a little bit and he would just take it and throw the tinsel on."

Graceland still brings back good memories to Priscilla.

"I walk in the front door and I look over where the piano room is at the end of the living room and I can just hear the music that he played after we'd come home from the theater at 2 in the morning. He'd go back to Graceland and then play the piano and I still visualize that," Priscilla said.

Priscilla also revealed the one question she was asked more than any other: Was Elvis a great kisser?

"Yes, ladies," she said with a laugh. "He was pretty darn good."

Priscilla is in Chicago for a holiday meet and greet put on by Gigi's Playhouse, which provides support for people with Down syndrome. The event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Teddie Kossof Salon Spa located at 281 N. Waukegan Road. Tickets must be pre-purchased at TeddieKossoff.com.

Priscilla will also be honored on Friday with the Tommy Lasorda Humanitarian Award by the National Italian Sports Hall of Fame.