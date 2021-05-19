Pritzker announces $20.7B infrastructure plan to improve Illinois roads, bridges

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday a multi-year plan and investment to improve the conditions of state roads and bridges under his Rebuild Illinois plan.

The $20.7 billion construction plan will result in generating 2,700 miles of state and local roadways and 7.9 million square feet of bridges.

Pritzker also announced that Amtrak will return to full service July 19 across Illinois.

"Under the governor’s leadership, we are continuing to build and sustain infrastructure that gives Illinois its competitive edge and strengthens our status as the transportation hub of North America," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "This latest multiyear program means we will keep making historic improvements in our transportation system, just as we have throughout the pandemic."

The project is expected to generate thousands of jobs and will target areas based on pavement conditions, traffic volumes and crash history.

Investments in the program include:

