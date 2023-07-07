Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker announces $40B investment in Illinois' infrastructure

By Fox 32 News
Published 
J.B. Pritzker
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois' to invest $40B in largest construction program

Gov. Pritzker announced the largest-ever construction program in state history Friday. Illinois will invest $40 billion into all modes of transportation across the state.

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois' largest-ever construction project to repair and replace state infrastructure Friday.

The $40 billion initiative will invest in multiple modes of transportation across the state over six years.

It will fund everything from bridges and roads to airport improvements.

The new multi-year initiative is the first time in a decade that IDOT is taking a comprehensive approach to improving transit.

"From Chicago and Rockford to Springfield and Decatur to Carbondale and Metropolis, every region of our state is getting a much-needed upgrade. And there's much more to come," Pritzker said. 

Chicago-Rockford Metra service to be restored

The Rebuild Illinois Capital Program will fund the $275 million project to restore Metra service between Chicago and Rockford. The route should be back up and running in 2027.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Just a day prior, Pritzker announced the return of the Chicago-Rockford Metra service. The route hasn't run in years and will be back up in running in 2027. 

The investment is part of the larger Rebuild Illinois initiative.