Pritzker announces $40B investment in Illinois' infrastructure

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois' largest-ever construction project to repair and replace state infrastructure Friday.

The $40 billion initiative will invest in multiple modes of transportation across the state over six years.

It will fund everything from bridges and roads to airport improvements.

The new multi-year initiative is the first time in a decade that IDOT is taking a comprehensive approach to improving transit.

"From Chicago and Rockford to Springfield and Decatur to Carbondale and Metropolis, every region of our state is getting a much-needed upgrade. And there's much more to come," Pritzker said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Just a day prior, Pritzker announced the return of the Chicago-Rockford Metra service. The route hasn't run in years and will be back up in running in 2027.

The investment is part of the larger Rebuild Illinois initiative.