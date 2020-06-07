Pritzker attends Maywood Day of Action, calls for racial justice

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for a moment of silence Sunday to honor black people who have lost their lives at the hands of police.

Pritzker once again joined the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus for its four-day series of days of action.

Sunday's event was held in Maywood.



State leaders discussed actions to rebuild community and provide equitable resources for black communities.

The caucus is demanding an emergency session of the general assembly to approve social and economic reform legislation.

"So I am just pleading at this point to my colleagues in the legislature, when you see that black agenda gets put on the table we need you to embrace our black agenda, we need you to get behind our black agenda,” State Sen. Kimberly Lightford said.



"Our demand is for a billion dollars investment in every black community because black lives matter,” State Sen. Emanuel “Chris” Welch said.

There was also a push to complete the census which will help to bring more federal funding into communities.

If you haven't done so already, you can complete the questionnaire online at 2020Census.gov.