Pritzker attends World Economic Forum to promote Illinois' achievements

The World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland, and among those in attendance is Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

This is his first time attending the conference.

According to the governor's office, Pritzker will work to promote Illinois’ achievements and speak on panels concerning energy and climate, infrastructure and the American legislative landscape.

Pritzker is one of 52 heads of state in attendance.

Global, political and business leaders, celebrities, and prominent social activists have also gathered for the five-day meeting.

The war in Ukraine, climate change, and the prospect of a global recession are all expected to be the main topics of discussion.

"So much is at stake. We really need to find solutions on the wars and conflicts. We also have to ensure that we don't go into a recession and we have 10 years of low growth as we had in the 1970s," said Borge Brende, WEF President.

President Joe Biden will not be attending the summit, and neither are the leaders of China, Russia, or France.

Before returning to Illinois, Governor Pritzker and his delegation will make a stop in Germany for "business development purposes."