Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker preps to defend sanctuary laws in front of Congress

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker is preparing for his appearance in front of Congress to defend Illinois' sanctuary laws. GOP members are expected to grill Pritzker over the TRUST Act, which bans local police from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement. Pritzker hired a high-power D.C. law firm, including counsel to former President Biden, to prepare for the hearings on Thursday.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is in Washington, D.C. this week preparing for his big testimony Thursday in front of Congress.

The governor will be defending Illinois' laws protecting undocumented residents amid the Trump administration's standoff with California over the ICE raids.

Pritzker to be grilled

What we know:

Sources close to Pritzker confirmed he's preparing for his grilling with a White House counsel to former President Joe Biden.

Republican members of Congress are expected to hit Pritzker, along with Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York.

Pritzker has so far turned down requests for interviews, but issued a statement:

"Despite the rhetoric of Republicans in Congress, Governor Pritzker will share facts about how this bipartisan public safety law is fully compliant with federal law and ensures law enforcement can focus on doing their jobs well. The bipartisan Illinois TRUST Act was signed into law by a Republican governor [Bruce Rauner] and focuses on enabling people, regardless of immigration status, to report crime, call emergency services, and keep their communities safe. As allowed by the law, the State of Illinois cooperates with federal immigration enforcement when there is a federal criminal warrant or required by federal law."

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing will get underway at 9 a.m. Chicago time on Thursday.

The hearing will feature some of the most firebrand members of Congress, including Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace, as well as Democratic members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett.

Pritzker will defend the Illinois TRUST Act, which, in short, prohibits local police from cooperating with federal immigration agents unless they present a criminal warrant. It also prohibits the sharing of immigration information with the feds or the cooperation of local jail authorities.

‘The governor is violating federal law’

The other side:

But not everyone in Illinois is a fan.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said he believes the law violates federal immigration law. He argued the TRUST Act hamstrings police officers who he thinks should cooperate and said the U.S. Department should investigate Pritzker.

"I truly believe that in Illinois, the governor is violating federal law," Mendrick said. "I truly believe that. It's right there that you cannot shield them from detection. Giving them housing and putting $44 million of budgeting into housing for illegal immigrants that you're currently summoning here, sounds like shielding to me, sounds like harboring, sounds like participating, doesn't it?"

Mendrick has also announced a run for Illinois governor on the Republican ticket.

What's next:

Fox 32 Political Editor Paris Schutz will be in Washington, D.C., starting on Wednesday, with complete coverage of Thursday’s hearing, which starts at 9 a.m. Chicago time.