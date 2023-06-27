Pritzker signs bills giving Illinois more power over healthcare insurance prices

For the first time, Illinois will soon run its own affordable care health insurance, having the power to stop high price rates.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a pair of bills on Tuesday giving the state more control over health insurance prices and the Affordable Care Act marketplace, allowing people the option to buy individual and family plans.

One of the bills will allow the state to run the exchange where health insurance plans are sold by 2025.

The state will also be able to better understand which areas might need additional outreach or education on the exchange based on the applications date.

"Since day one of my administration, I've been committed to make healthcare more equitable and holistic and accessible," said Pritzker. "With these bills we aren't just increasing access to affordable preventative care, were improving the quality of life for millions of people who call Illinois home."

Pritzker decided to close program enrollment on July 1st for people under 65 who are currently eligible, and cap enrollment for people who are 65 and older.