Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Madison, St. Clair counties after massive warehouse fire

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a fire erupted at the Interco recycling facility Wednesday.

A disaster proclamation grants the state the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel and equipment to help the affected communities recover, officials said.

"I’d like to praise the first responders who were on the scene quickly, and thank them for their ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire," said Pritzker. "To support our communities in the Metro East, my administration has acted swiftly to utilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for those affected by this incident."

Numerous fire departments in the Metro East and St. Louis areas are working together to put out the five-alarm fire.

Firefighting efforts are expected to continue for up to 48 hours, the governor's office said.

Madison officials have issued a shelter-in-place order for people within one-mile of the factory.

Officials said at least one person was injured at the facility.

The weather forecast indicates prevailing winds to the south and southwest through midday Friday — generally in the direction of St. Clair County.

Officials say this raises the threat of additional damage, injury or loss of life or property from the fire.

The proclamation is in effect for 30 days.