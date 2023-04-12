Pritzker, Lightfoot, Johnson celebrate Chicago as host city for DNC 2024

The Windy City will take center stage next summer as the Democratic National Convention comes to town.

On Wednesday afternoon, state and local leaders celebrated the win.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and Governor JB Pritzker spoke with excitement about the convention's return to Chicago after nearly three decades.

Chicago ultimately beat out Atlanta and New York to secure the convention.

President Joe Biden called the governor on Tuesday to share the news.

Roughly 50,000 people are expected to attend, including about six-thousand delegates.

The convention's main events will be hosted at the United Center and McCormick Place.

State and local leaders say it will give the city a much-needed economic boost and is expected to create 12.5 million jobs. It will also lead to improved infrastructure.

"We are a reflection of the nation and the policies that lift up working families. A convention in Chicago, the center of the Blue Wall of key states like Wisconsin and Michigan and Minnesota, will show that Democrats don't take this region for granted," Pritzker said.

Specifics including how much money will be spent on infrastructure in advance of next August’s convention, and a security plan, have not yet been announced.