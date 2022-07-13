Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker modifies vaccine, testing requirements for certain industries

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is issuing an updated executive order modifying vaccine and testing requirements for some industries.

At long term care facilities, staff who aren't up-to-date on their vaccines will need to test weekly if they're in a moderate risk area, and twice-weekly in a high risk area. 

At long term care facilities, staff who aren't up-to-date on their vaccines will need to test weekly if they're in a moderate risk area, and twice-weekly in a high risk area.

Unvaccinated staff at hospitals and other healthcare facilities will now be required to test weekly only if located in a high transmission risk area.

Vaccine mandates for higher education employees, students and medical service providers will not be reissued.