Pritzker modifies vaccine, testing requirements for certain industries

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is issuing an updated executive order modifying vaccine and testing requirements for some industries.

At long term care facilities, staff who aren't up-to-date on their vaccines will need to test weekly if they're in a moderate risk area, and twice-weekly in a high risk area.

Unvaccinated staff at hospitals and other healthcare facilities will now be required to test weekly only if located in a high transmission risk area.

Vaccine mandates for higher education employees, students and medical service providers will not be reissued.