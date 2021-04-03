Pritzker offers up Guaranteed Rate Field, Wrigley Field for 2021 All-Star Game

article

Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered up Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field for the 2021 All-Star Game after the MLB announced the game would not take place in Atlanta.

MLB said it decided to move both the All-Star Game and the MLB Draft from Atlanta due to Georgia's new election law.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft," said MLB Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred, Jr. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

Pritzker said he "applauded" the decision by the MLB and said that Illinois recently expanded voting access in Illinois.