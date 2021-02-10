Pritzker: People with comorbidities, underlying conditions will be eligible for vaccine in Phase 1B

Individuals who have comorbidities and underlying conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine in Phase 1B, Gov. Pritzker said.

The Biden administration has increased the vaccine supply by nearly 30 percent, including a 5 percent increase this week.

"As quickly as we receive enough vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting a broader section of our most vulnerable population," said Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker says his administration will begin working with local health departments and other providers across Illinois to include these additional higher-risk individuals into their community vaccination plans in the weeks ahead.

Health departments that have substantially completed their existing Phase 1B population prior to the Feb. 25 statewide expansion date will be able to move forward earlier at the determination of local public health officials and IDPH.

Advertisement

This expansion applies to individuals 16 and older who aren’t otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"Those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities, such as cancer survivors or those living with heart disease, have an elevated risk of serious complications or death if they contract COVID-19. Illinois is moving forward in accordance with guidance from the CDC to expand our eligible population as supply allows, getting us closer to the point when the vaccine is widely available to all who want it," said Gov. Pritzker.

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, Illinois is using the following framework for what qualifies as a high-risk medical condition once Phase 1B expands on Feb. 25.

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes

Heart Condition

Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

Vaccination efforts in Illinois have together delivered approximately 1.5 million shots, including 1.15 million first doses, to date.



Illinois’ current statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate is 3.3 percent as of February 10 – the lowest rate since July 2020.

