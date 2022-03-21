Pritzker says Illinois is prepared if new COVID subvariant surges

Health officials are informing people about the latest COVID-19 subvariant, BA.2.

Right now, they say there is no reason to panic, but there are many questions as countries around the world are seeing a steep increase in cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the sub-variant is about 50 to 60 percent more transmissible than Omicron.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says if there is a surge, Illinois is prepared.