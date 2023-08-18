Pritzker signs legislation to address food deserts across Illinois

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed new legislation Friday to address food deserts across Illinois.

Senate Bill 850 establishes the Grocery Initiative Act which aims to expand access to grocery stores through research in urban and rural areas.

The US Department of Agriculture says these areas can be defined as communities with limited access to healthy and affordable food.

The law will support existing stores and offer incentives to new grocers for opening up.

The $20 million investment also allows grocery stores that receive grants to be designated as High Impact Businesses. This allows qualifying stores to receive tax credits.