Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker signs legislation to address food deserts across Illinois

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Pritzker signs legislation addressing food deserts in Illinois

A new bill just signed by Gov. Pritzker Friday establishes the Illinois Grocery Initiative which supports existing stores and offers incentives to new grocers for opening up. The law allows stores that qualify for grants a new designation that comes with tax credits.

ILLINOIS - Governor J.B. Pritzker signed new legislation Friday to address food deserts across Illinois.

Senate Bill 850 establishes the Grocery Initiative Act which aims to expand access to grocery stores through research in urban and rural areas.

The US Department of Agriculture says these areas can be defined as communities with limited access to healthy and affordable food. 

The law will support existing stores and offer incentives to new grocers for opening up.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The $20 million investment also allows grocery stores that receive grants to be designated as High Impact Businesses. This allows qualifying stores to receive tax credits.