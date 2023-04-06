Pritzker touts college infrastructure investments at SIU Edwardsville

College affordability continues to impact students and parents across Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his goal is to create a greater Illinois where everyone has access to a good education and restore public funding directly to universities preventing the need to raise tuition.

Pritzker has been visiting universities across the state to promote his proposed budget for 2024.

On Thursday at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Pritzker joined education officials and talked about his proposal to increase funding in higher education and investments in MAP grants.

"The Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the largest in state history, dedicates nearly $2.8 billion to university and community college infrastructure across the state. Over $280 million of that is directed to the SIU system, including $109 million for the new health science building here at SIUE."

Pritzker touted his proposal as the largest increase for higher education funding in more than 20 years