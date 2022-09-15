Pritzker updates COVID testing requirements for school, childcare personnel

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated COVID-19 testing requirements for school and childcare personnel Thursday, rescinding the requirement that unvaccinated employees test twice-weekly.

The change will go into effect Friday.

Pritzker said the decision was made based on advice from medical experts and the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool we have against COVID-19, and I’m proud that millions of Illinoisans have taken advantage of these life-saving vaccines – they have given us the ability to adjust these requirements," said Pritzker.

The CDC no longer requires routine testing in schools or childcare settings — regardless of vaccination status of the staff member.

Free and accessible testing options are still available for school staff in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has made one million free rapid tests available to schools, and 160 districts have opted into the SHIELD testing program — which performs regular testing for schools at no cost to the district.