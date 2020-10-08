Professional wrestler files sexual assault lawsuit in Cook County against another professional wrestler

On Thursday, professional wrestler Candy Cartwright filed a $10 million lawsuit against WWE’s Matt Riddle for a series of alleged sexual assaults.

The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, claims that the assaults started in April of 2017, when Riddle allegedly raped Cartwright after a wrestling event in New York, and then reportedly bragged about it.



“The industry is just so toxic, like the masculinity - the toxic masculinity is really horrible and we are fighting for a change,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright, whose real name is Samantha Tavel, claims one of the assaults happened while on a bus with other people as they were leaving an event in Summit, Ill.



“I mean, we had a relationship. I never thought that he would do anything to hurt me,” said Cartwright.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The lawsuit goes on to say that Riddle continued to force Cartwright to perform sexual acts on him under the threat that if she did not, she would not be booked for any future shows.

Cartwright says speaking out has essentially ended her career.

Advertisement

“Our only hope is that with this lawsuit, there will be change made in professional wrestling, there will be change made in all other industries and hopefully, WWE will enact changes to prevent this from ever happening to anyone again,” said John Chwarzynski Jr. of Hale and Monico.

In addition to Riddle, Cartwright also seeks $10 million from each of the three other defendants named in the suit, including WWE.

FOX 32 reached out to Riddle's lawyer, but have not heard back.