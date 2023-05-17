Prosecutors in Minnesota dismiss state sex charges against disgraced singer R. Kelly

Minnesota prosecutors have dropped state sex charges against disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly.

They cited his lengthy federal prison sentences for the decision.

Federal juries in Chicago and New York convicted 56-year-old Kelly of crimes including child pornography, enticement, racketeering and sex trafficking related to allegations that he victimized women and girls.

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in the New York case last year and a mostly concurrent 20 years in February in the Chicago case.

State sex abuse charges against Kelly have also been dropped by Cook County prosecutors.