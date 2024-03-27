Armed suspects target unlocked cars in Prospect Heights, police warn residents

article

Prospect Heights residents are being urged to be vigilant after two armed suspects gained entry into a resident's garage early Sunday morning.

The Prospect Heights Police Department issued a PSA on Facebook after two individuals managed to enter a resident's garage on March 24 at around 4 a.m.

Police believe they were able to get inside by using a garage door opener found in an unlocked car parked in the driveway. Security footage captured one of the suspects pointing a firearm at the interior door leading into the residence.

The PHPD is urging residents to take preventative measures to avoid similar situations. Here are some key safety tips:

Always lock your car doors and remove valuables from your vehicle, including garage door openers.

Store garage door openers and other valuables inside your home.

Be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the police.

The Prospect Heights Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the PHPD or send them a message. The department assures callers that they can remain anonymous.